Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc Acquires 21,241 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF $SLYV

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,241 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.7% of Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $24,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 238.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,152,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,989,000 after buying an additional 3,631,170 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 448.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 729,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,231,000 after acquiring an additional 596,819 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 568.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 212,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,660,000 after purchasing an additional 180,735 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $6,868,000. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 2,737.3% in the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 81,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 79,053 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $88.81 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $96.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.68.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.