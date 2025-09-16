Krilogy Financial LLC Acquires 3,588 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF $DFCF

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 468,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for 1.1% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Krilogy Financial LLC owned about 0.28% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $19,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 134.2% during the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $151,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $43.15 on Tuesday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $40.56 and a one year high of $43.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.34 and a 200 day moving average of $41.98.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

