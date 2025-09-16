Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc Acquires 34,762 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF $SLYG

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 107.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,762 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc owned about 0.18% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $5,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 18,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Urban Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Urban Financial Advisory Corp now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 291.2% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 55,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after buying an additional 41,495 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $93.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $71.62 and a 52 week high of $101.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.69 and a 200-day moving average of $86.58.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

