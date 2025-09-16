Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) and Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR) Financial Contrast

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) and Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Annaly Capital Management and Generation Income Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Annaly Capital Management 13.76% 15.53% 1.68% Generation Income Properties -105.40% -247.43% -8.66%

Volatility and Risk

Annaly Capital Management has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Generation Income Properties has a beta of -0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Annaly Capital Management 0 4 7 0 2.64 Generation Income Properties 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Annaly Capital Management and Generation Income Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus price target of $21.06, suggesting a potential downside of 4.55%. Given Annaly Capital Management’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Annaly Capital Management is more favorable than Generation Income Properties.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.6% of Annaly Capital Management shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of Generation Income Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Annaly Capital Management shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Generation Income Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Annaly Capital Management and Generation Income Properties”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Annaly Capital Management $945.06 million 14.99 $1.00 billion $1.01 21.84 Generation Income Properties $9.76 million 0.62 -$8.35 million ($1.90) -0.58

Annaly Capital Management has higher revenue and earnings than Generation Income Properties. Generation Income Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Annaly Capital Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Annaly Capital Management beats Generation Income Properties on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc., a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities. It has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT). As a REIT, it is not subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes its taxable income to its shareholders. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in New York, New York.

About Generation Income Properties

Generation Income Properties, Inc., located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate investment trust formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office, and industrial net lease properties in densely populated submarkets.

