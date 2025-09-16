First Bank & Trust Buys 303 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

First Bank & Trust increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 44.6% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 809,906 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $116,828,940.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 81,361,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,736,465,326.50. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on KKR. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Citizens Jmp lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE:KKR opened at $144.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $128.93 billion, a PE ratio of 67.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.93. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.15 and a twelve month high of $170.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.37.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.185 dividend. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.42%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.