First Bank & Trust Sells 301 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC

First Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 30,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Generac by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Generac by 620.7% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 16,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 13,816 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $906,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 552,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,202,968.86. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on GNRC shares. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Generac from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Generac from $128.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Generac and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.56.

Generac Stock Up 0.6%

GNRC opened at $185.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.66. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.50 and a twelve month high of $203.25.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Generac had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Generac has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Further Reading

