Fiduciary Alliance LLC Has $5.45 Million Stake in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. $HIMS

Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 109,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,686 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $5,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 229.1% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

In other news, insider Michael Chi sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total value of $120,792.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 278,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,028,178.08. The trade was a 0.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $3,214,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 169,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,105,385.20. This trade represents a 26.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,110,347 shares of company stock worth $55,342,532. Corporate insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HIMS opened at $54.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 67.53, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $72.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.36.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $544.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.06 million. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Hims & Hers Health has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HIMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research cut Hims & Hers Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $38.92.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

