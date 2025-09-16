Fiduciary Alliance LLC Purchases 42,283 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 313,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,283 shares during the quarter. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF makes up about 1.4% of Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $19,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBIT. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $711,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,318,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,140,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 410,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,780,000 after purchasing an additional 249,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period.

Shares of IBIT stock opened at $65.50 on Tuesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $69.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.22.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

