Fiduciary Alliance LLC Takes $6.72 Million Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 105,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,724,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Bankshares Inc raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 60.7% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $67.61 on Tuesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $54.09 and a one year high of $68.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.