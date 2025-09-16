First National Corp MA ADV Buys 5,955 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF $SCHP

First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,965,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,839,000 after acquiring an additional 496,070 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 115,900.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $27.07 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $25.68 and a 52 week high of $27.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.58.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.