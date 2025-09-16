First National Corp MA ADV Has $8.88 Million Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI

First National Corp MA ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,809 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 1.8% of First National Corp MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $8,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $36.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $27.67 and a 1-year high of $36.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.51.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

