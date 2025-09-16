iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR Shares Sold by Lpwm LLC

Lpwm LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Lpwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 48,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Innovative Wealth Building LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Innovative Wealth Building LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWR opened at $96.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $73.17 and a twelve month high of $97.59.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

