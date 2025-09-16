LifePlan Financial LLC Sells 412 Shares of Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

LifePlan Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 18.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,417,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,999,000 after buying an additional 2,882,817 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 127.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,480,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,517 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 7,602.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 396,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,714,000 after purchasing an additional 391,076 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,377,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 1,594.0% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 207,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,132,000 after purchasing an additional 195,397 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $138,749.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,022. This represents a 8.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 2.9%

NYSE STZ opened at $135.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.83. Constellation Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $135.25 and a 12 month high of $261.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of -56.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.23). Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 31.41%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.600-12.900 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 30th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -170.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on STZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $205.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price target (down from $239.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.28.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

