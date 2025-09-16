MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Sells 2,833 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,833 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $22,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Maia Wealth LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 4.1% during the first quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 10,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,807.72. This trade represents a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:HON opened at $211.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.48. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.36 and a 52 week high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%.Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on HON. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.00.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

