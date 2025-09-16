Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL Stock Holdings Cut by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 33,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $73.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.12 and a 1 year high of $74.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.21. The firm has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.35.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 14.85%.The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Xcel Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XEL. Morgan Stanley reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.80.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

