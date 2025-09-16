GEM Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,937 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF $DFAE

GEM Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 187,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 2.8% of GEM Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. GEM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $5,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFAE. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,648,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,887 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 176.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,929,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,957,000 after buying an additional 1,231,589 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $17,270,000. Pioneer Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $14,291,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 120.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 819,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,229,000 after buying an additional 448,714 shares during the period.

DFAE stock opened at $31.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.86. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.68 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.59.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

