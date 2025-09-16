Head-To-Head Contrast: Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) and Civeo (NYSE:CVEO)

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) and Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Marriott International and Civeo”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marriott International $25.10 billion 2.87 $2.38 billion $8.87 29.89 Civeo $682.12 million 0.42 -$17.07 million ($2.43) -9.35

Risk & Volatility

Marriott International has higher revenue and earnings than Civeo. Civeo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marriott International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Marriott International has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Civeo has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.7% of Marriott International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.4% of Civeo shares are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of Marriott International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Civeo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Marriott International and Civeo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marriott International 9.60% -93.44% 10.14% Civeo -5.25% -12.76% -6.69%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Marriott International and Civeo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marriott International 0 12 7 2 2.52 Civeo 0 0 1 0 3.00

Marriott International currently has a consensus price target of $281.26, indicating a potential upside of 6.08%. Civeo has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.79%. Given Civeo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Civeo is more favorable than Marriott International.

Summary

Marriott International beats Civeo on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc. engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St. Regis Longboat Key brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs. It offers food, housekeeping, and maintenance services, as well as laundry, facility management and maintenance, water and wastewater treatment, power generation, communication systems, security, and logistics services, and camp management services. In addition, the company provides development activities for workforce accommodation facilities, including site selection, permitting, engineering and design, manufacturing management, and site construction services, as well as lodging and catering services. It serves oil, mining, engineering, and oilfield and mining service companies. Civeo Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

