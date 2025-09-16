Bay Rivers Group Has $237,000 Position in Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Bay Rivers Group reduced its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,908 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Twilio were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Twilio in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Twilio in the first quarter worth $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 118.1% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Twilio in the first quarter worth $37,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $132.00 target price on shares of Twilio and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total value of $971,163.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 147,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,302,682.15. This trade represents a 5.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $2,491,596.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 260,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,450,151.93. This trade represents a 7.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,671 shares of company stock valued at $6,235,788. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twilio Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $104.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.95 and a 200-day moving average of $108.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.51 and a 12-month high of $151.95. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 870.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.27.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Twilio had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Twilio has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.010-1.060 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Recommended Stories

