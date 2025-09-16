Westmount Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Westmount Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,461 shares during the period. Robinhood Markets accounts for approximately 0.7% of Westmount Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Westmount Partners LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 418,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total transaction of $49,957,923.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Meyer Malka sold 1,093,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total transaction of $113,559,824.56. Following the sale, the director owned 3,976,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,011,425.58. This trade represents a 21.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,773,719 shares of company stock valued at $589,293,510 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 0.2%

HOOD opened at $114.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $102.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 2.36. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $123.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.26.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.93 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 50.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $43.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.88.

View Our Latest Report on Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.