StrikePoint Gold (CVE:SKP) Trading Down 20% – Here’s Why

Shares of StrikePoint Gold Inc. (CVE:SKP – Get Free Report) were down 20% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 133,750 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 136% from the average daily volume of 56,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

StrikePoint Gold Stock Down 20.0%

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.12. The firm has a market cap of C$4.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.23.

StrikePoint Gold Company Profile

StrikePoint Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Marum Resources Inc and changed its name to StrikePoint Gold Inc in June 2009.

