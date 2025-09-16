ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Stock Price Down 12.7% – Here’s Why

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) traded down 12.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14.10 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 15.37 ($0.21). 24,661,160 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 195% from the average session volume of 8,361,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.60 ($0.24).

ImmuPharma Trading Down 14.2%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of £75.46 million, a PE ratio of -1,696.63 and a beta of 1.53.

ImmuPharma (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX (0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ImmuPharma had a net margin of 3,519.56% and a negative return on equity of 131.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that ImmuPharma plc will post -339.0000022 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ImmuPharma

ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.

