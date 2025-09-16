Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1,491.1% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 73,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,449,000 after purchasing an additional 68,890 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 62.1% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 35,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,366,000 after purchasing an additional 13,707 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 27.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 32.8% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 697 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 26.6% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CSL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $430.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.83.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $355.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $390.88 and a 200-day moving average of $373.56. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.19. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $311.41 and a 52-week high of $481.26.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.67 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 38.16% and a net margin of 16.12%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

