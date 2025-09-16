Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors Trims Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors lessened its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Exane Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 149,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,434,000 after buying an additional 37,110 shares during the period. Smith Salley Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 72,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,804,000 after buying an additional 9,836 shares during the period. United Community Bank raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 687.0% in the 1st quarter. United Community Bank now owns 12,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 10,759 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.4%

PNC opened at $202.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $79.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 52 week low of $145.12 and a 52 week high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 18.33%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.67.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

