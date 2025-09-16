Beacon Financial Group Sells 13,410 Shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF $FQAL

Beacon Financial Group reduced its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,410 shares during the period. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF makes up about 1.2% of Beacon Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Beacon Financial Group owned approximately 1.06% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF worth $11,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FQAL. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000.

Shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $74.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.75 and its 200 day moving average is $67.55. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $56.05 and a one year high of $74.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.98.

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor index. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally- selected large and mid- cap US companies that are weighted according to a tiered scheme. FQAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

