Bowman & Co S.C. Grows Holdings in Realty Income Corporation $O

Bowman & Co S.C. raised its position in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $571,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 78,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 16,413 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,174,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,551,000 after acquiring an additional 193,013 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.36.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $60.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Realty Income Corporation has a 1 year low of $50.71 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.46, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.11.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 16.77%.The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.2695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 313.59%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

