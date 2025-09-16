Brokerages Set Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Target Price at $167.12

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $167.1154.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EA. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 target price (up previously from $139.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Arete Research set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Arete upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $171.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.27. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $115.21 and a 12-month high of $180.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total value of $205,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,473,241.60. This trade represents a 4.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total transaction of $205,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 34,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,957,061.12. The trade was a 3.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,800 shares of company stock worth $4,967,210. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 165 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 328.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

