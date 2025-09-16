Emprise Bank Cuts Stake in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Emprise Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Emprise Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,981,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,296,123,000 after buying an additional 230,966 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Danaher by 3.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,592,211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,016,404,000 after buying an additional 612,154 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Danaher by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,783,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,800,614,000 after buying an additional 194,466 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,677,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,303,163,000 after buying an additional 579,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Danaher by 44.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,708,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $965,259,000 after buying an additional 1,450,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $586,324.68. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,379,706.06. This trade represents a 11.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Danaher from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Danaher from $230.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.35.

Danaher Trading Down 1.0%

DHR opened at $188.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.64. The company has a market capitalization of $134.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.75. Danaher Corporation has a 52 week low of $171.00 and a 52 week high of $279.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 14.21%.Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. Analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.23%.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

