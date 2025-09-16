Realty Income Corporation $O Position Lowered by Bay Rivers Group

Bay Rivers Group decreased its stake in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 78.3% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 288.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.36.

Realty Income Price Performance

NYSE O opened at $60.21 on Tuesday. Realty Income Corporation has a 12 month low of $50.71 and a 12 month high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.05 billion, a PE ratio of 58.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.11.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 2.34%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.2695 dividend. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 313.59%.

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

See Also

