Range Financial Group LLC Sells 2,125 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF $SPMD

Range Financial Group LLC cut its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Range Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $59,000. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $57.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.28. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $43.99 and a one year high of $59.94.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

