Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Reduces Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.46, for a total transaction of $245,968.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 23,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,312,013.72. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total value of $125,739,356.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 38,188,575 shares in the company, valued at $10,132,574,604.75. This trade represents a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 850,112 shares valued at $234,654,209. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $364.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.88, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.16. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.10 and a 1 year high of $374.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

Several brokerages have commented on AVGO. Benchmark raised their target price on Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.48.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

