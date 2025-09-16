Brokerages Set Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target at $595.95

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $595.9524.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, August 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective (up from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total transaction of $13,872,306.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at $9,368,059.23. The trade was a 59.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.11, for a total value of $157,956.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,898.14. The trade was a 23.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,224 shares of company stock worth $21,716,492 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 53.4% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 90,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.9% during the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 10,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 34.5% during the first quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $433.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $483.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $506.85. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $425.00 and a 52 week high of $616.00. The company has a market capitalization of $155.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.53, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.61.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 28.51%.The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

