First Bank & Trust Decreases Stock Position in Deere & Company $DE

First Bank & Trust cut its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 61,215.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,753,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $822,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,163 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $571,073,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 733,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,442,000 after buying an additional 361,526 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,057,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,876,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,227,258,000 after buying an additional 286,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Melius Research raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Evercore ISI set a $491.00 price target on Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective (up from $425.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Deere & Company from $619.00 to $602.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $520.87.

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE:DE opened at $469.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $387.03 and a 52-week high of $533.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $496.57 and a 200 day moving average of $490.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.72%.The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 33.87%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

