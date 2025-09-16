WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Has $4.05 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,598 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of SCHD opened at $27.34 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $29.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.81. The stock has a market cap of $71.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.