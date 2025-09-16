Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors Takes $77,000 Position in State Street Corporation $STT

Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 725 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in State Street by 61.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 934 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in State Street by 1.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 339,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in State Street by 127.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 30,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 17,201 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in State Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in State Street by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,186,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $195,764,000 after purchasing an additional 123,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on State Street from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Cfra Research raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on State Street from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on State Street from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on State Street from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.18.

Insider Transactions at State Street

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.29, for a total transaction of $108,197.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,517,174.28. This represents a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE STT opened at $112.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.50. State Street Corporation has a 52-week low of $72.81 and a 52-week high of $116.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. State Street had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

State Street Company Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.