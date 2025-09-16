Bowman & Co S.C. Sells 927 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Bowman & Co S.C. trimmed its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,165 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $386,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMD opened at $161.16 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $186.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.90. The firm has a market cap of $261.54 billion, a PE ratio of 92.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $183.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.88.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,790,229.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,676,461.30. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total transaction of $36,893,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,359,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,897,879.56. The trade was a 6.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 270,198 shares of company stock worth $44,183,576. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

