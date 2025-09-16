Boyum Wealth Architects LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF $PRF

Boyum Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the quarter. Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF makes up about 10.7% of Boyum Wealth Architects LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Boyum Wealth Architects LLC owned about 0.19% of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $14,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,677,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,203,000 after acquiring an additional 84,107 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 133,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after acquiring an additional 13,954 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 82,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $350,000.

Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $44.93 on Tuesday. Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $45.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

