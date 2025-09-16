Emprise Bank Acquires 10,956 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP

Emprise Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,956 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for about 7.8% of Emprise Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Emprise Bank owned 0.11% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $16,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 789.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,856,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,363,000 after purchasing an additional 13,187,463 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 122.7% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,124,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374,033 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,999,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,393,000 after purchasing an additional 195,252 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,877,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,499,000 after purchasing an additional 148,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 19.8% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,207,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,039,000 after purchasing an additional 531,122 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $50.70 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $48.28 and a 52 week high of $50.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.00.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

