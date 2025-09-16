iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Stock Position Lowered by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,379 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $544,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.6% during the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 109,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,481,000 after purchasing an additional 25,106 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 58,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 71,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 285,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,822,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $118.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $128.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.82.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

