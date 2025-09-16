Woodstock Corp Lowers Stake in GE Aerospace $GE

Woodstock Corp reduced its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $3,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GE. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $286.86 on Tuesday. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $159.36 and a 52 week high of $287.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $304.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.71.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. GE Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on GE. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 price objective (up previously from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.92.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

