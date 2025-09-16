Woodstock Corp Lowers Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK

Woodstock Corp cut its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,370 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 421,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,405,000 after acquiring an additional 169,520 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 4,954.2% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 307,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,617,000 after acquiring an additional 301,315 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 708,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,462,000 after acquiring an additional 113,458 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $3,355,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on BK. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total value of $1,969,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,071.75. This represents a 36.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

BK opened at $106.30 on Tuesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 52-week low of $69.00 and a 52-week high of $107.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $74.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.66.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

