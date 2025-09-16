iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM Shares Sold by Baron Financial Group LLC

Baron Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 99,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EEM. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 589.6% during the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $52.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $52.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.57.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

