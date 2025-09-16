Baron Financial Group LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF $VHT

Baron Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Woodside Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.9%

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $254.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $250.14 and its 200 day moving average is $251.11. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $234.11 and a 12 month high of $288.68.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

