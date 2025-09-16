Gradient Investments LLC Has $10.60 Million Position in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF $HODL

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:HODL – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 347,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,892 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $10,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HODL. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 161,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,034,000 after buying an additional 6,357 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. IronOak Wealth LLC. bought a new stake in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,995,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $977,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF by 230.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF alerts:

VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF Trading Down 1.4%

HODL opened at $32.63 on Tuesday. VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 52-week low of $16.26 and a 52-week high of $34.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.99.

VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Bitcoin Trust (HODL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MarketVector Bitcoin Benchmark Rate index. The fund provides passive exposure to the price of Bitcoin through the purchase of shares, allowing investors to track the performance of Bitcoin without directly owning and managing the digital currency.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HODL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:HODL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.