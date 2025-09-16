E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB trimmed its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth $37,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of IRM stock opened at $99.93 on Tuesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $72.33 and a twelve month high of $130.24. The company has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 713.83 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.43.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 146.80% and a net margin of 0.66%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.785 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 2,242.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total transaction of $6,937,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total value of $6,190,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,709 shares of company stock worth $22,555,809 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

