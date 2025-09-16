Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 257 ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Putney Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 322.2% during the 1st quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Up 6.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $867.30 on Tuesday. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52-week low of $578.51 and a 52-week high of $873.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $751.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $729.77.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.94 by ($1.39). ASML had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 26.95%.The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were issued a $1.856 dividend. This represents a $7.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASML has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price target on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $923.80.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

