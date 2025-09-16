Alphabet Inc. $GOOG is Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 113,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 7.8% of Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 111.8% in the first quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alphabet from $232.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.56.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $3,448,820.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,213,984. This trade represents a 7.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.92, for a total transaction of $6,497,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,462,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,281,408.64. This trade represents a 1.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,710 shares of company stock valued at $49,208,380 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $251.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $204.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.66 and a 1-year high of $252.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.95%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

