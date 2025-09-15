TeliaSonera AB (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Short Interest Update

TeliaSonera AB (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 52,500 shares, a growth of 102.7% from the August 15th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on TLSNY shares. Redburn Atlantic lowered TeliaSonera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Kepler Capital Markets raised TeliaSonera from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

TeliaSonera Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of OTCMKTS TLSNY opened at $7.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.27. TeliaSonera has a 1-year low of $5.33 and a 1-year high of $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

TeliaSonera (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. TeliaSonera had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 5.19%.The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.05 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that TeliaSonera will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TeliaSonera Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a yield of 362.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. TeliaSonera’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

TeliaSonera Company Profile

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

Featured Stories

