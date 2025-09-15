Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Short Interest Update

Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 38,700 shares, an increase of 143.4% from the August 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 169,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Steppe Gold Stock Down 0.5%

STPGF opened at $1.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.79. Steppe Gold has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $1.37.

About Steppe Gold

Steppe Gold Ltd. engages in operating, developing, exploring, and acquiring precious metal projects in Mongolia and Peru. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Altan Tsagaan Ovoo property covering an area of approximately 5,492 hectares located in Dornod, Mongolia. The company is headquartered in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

