Short Interest in Thinkific Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:THNCF) Declines By 44.4%

Thinkific Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:THNCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 53,600 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the August 15th total of 96,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 268.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 268.0 days.

Thinkific Labs Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS THNCF opened at $1.56 on Monday. Thinkific Labs has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $2.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.73.

Thinkific Labs Company Profile

Thinkific Labs Inc engages in the development, marketing, and support management of cloud-based platform in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables entrepreneurs and established businesses to create, market, sell, and deliver online courses and other learning products. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

