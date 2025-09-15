Short Interest in Thinkific Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:THNCF) Declines By 44.4%

Thinkific Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:THNCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 53,600 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the August 15th total of 96,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 268.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 268.0 days.
Thinkific Labs Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS THNCF opened at $1.56 on Monday. Thinkific Labs has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $2.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.73.
Thinkific Labs Company Profile
