Gradient Investments LLC Sells 3,678 Shares of Target Corporation $TGT

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its position in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,985 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,678 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of Target worth $26,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 951.4% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 389 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Target from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Target from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Target from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Loop Capital set a $95.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.74.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE:TGT opened at $90.03 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.52 and a 200-day moving average of $99.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target Corporation has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $161.50.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.84 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 23.43%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.